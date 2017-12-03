× WGN Radio Theatre #238: Jack Benny Program and Fibber Mcgee & Molly

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on December 2, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Jack Benny Program: Last Minute Christmas Shopping.” (12-21-47). For our final episode of the night we have: “Fibber Mcgee & Molly: Misplace Christmas Money.” (12-15-42)

