The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 12/03/17

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick is joined in the studio by Author of “Nothin’s on the Square”, Mike “Houli” Houlihan. Mike shares his experiences with working in Chicago Politics, what lead him to write the book, and more.



Then, Chairman of the Illinois State Board of Elections, Bill Cadigan, joins Rick in the studio to explain what the Board of Elections does, how the candidate filings have been going, and more.

For our last guest, Rick is joined by 4th Congressional District candidate, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia. Jesus talks about the strategy behind his campaign, the issues that are part of his primary focus including immigration issues, his endorsement from Bernie Sanders, and much more.