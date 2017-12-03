× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/3/17): Full Bears vs. 49ers Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman bring you an abbreviated break down of the Bears’ 15-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that ended, fittingly, on a game winning FG from Robbie Gould in his return to Soldier Field. The Bears fall to 3-9 as they head into Cincinnati to to take on the Bengals (5-6) next week.