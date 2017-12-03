× The Beat Full Show (12/2/17): Crawford on the shelf, Buckeyes on to the NY6?

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you an abbreviated Saturday edition of The Beat: Chicago Tribune columnist Teddy Greenstein checks in from the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis and talks about the bigger CFB Playoff picture in the event of an Ohio State victory (spoiler alert: they won); Carm’s girlfriend gets a special delivery from her ex; Tribune Blackhawks reporter Chris Hine joins the show from Dallas with the latest on the Corey Crawford situation, Richard Panik’s confidence level as the Hawks’ top line continues to struggle, and more.