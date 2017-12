× Startup Showcase: Ellison Eyeware & Owlized

This week on the show Scott Kitun brings in the Director of Entrepreneurship for the Chicago Urban League, Jason William Johnson, to talk to two different startups. Ellison Eyeware is the first company represented by founder Aristotle Loumis,and the second company is Owlized represented by CEO Aaron Selverston. Click here to learn more about investing in Ellison Eyewear, and here to learn more about Owlized.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3433574/3433574_2017-12-03-152314.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D5824.mp3