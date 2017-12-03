× OTL #581: Decatur, IN’s WDBF-LP, Dorothy Day’s personal story, Illinois Election Data

Mike Stephen syncs up with Jovan Mrvos, Zach Martin, and Quinton Swenski, (teacher and student managers, respectively) of WDBF-LP in Decatur, IN, to talk community radio from the high school prospective in another installment of Low Power to the People, chats with author Kate Hennessy about her book on her grandmother Dorothy Day called Dorothy Day: The World Will Be Saved By Beauty, and explores the website Illinois Election Data with creator Scott Kennedy.

This week’s local music is powered by Minor Characters.