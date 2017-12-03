Live blog: Bears vs. 49ers

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
Bears going for the Windy City Miracle. Doesn’t work. Flag on the play anyway.
Robbie Gould 15 – Bears 14. 4 seconds to go.
49ers can milk it and kick a FG basically at the buzzer
Bears should have let Hyde score there.
I keep having to copy and paste it
If nothing else today I learned how to spell Garoppolo
Shocked MT10 is over 100 yards passing
Coming in to help close out with Joey Joe Joe. Romano been on fire all day
Garoppolo is 25-36 for almost 289. Trubisky 12/ 15 for 102.
OB “Bears win this game it is still a loss”
They are kicking on the Bears
OB ” They are running on the Bears, they are passing on the Bears.”
Danny Trevathan injured. 3rd and 1 for SF.
The drive stalls. O’Donnell with a nice punt pins the 49ers inside their own 10 with about 5 minutes left.
68 yard return negated by a block in the back. Ball comes all the back to the Bears’ 14 yard line.
Cohen with another electric return. But there’s a flag on the play…
3rd and 14. Bears NEED this stop.
Christian Jones with a sack to setup 3rd and long.
49ers will start around midfield down just two.
Great ST tackle from captain McMannis
Three and out. Pathetic.
Around the division:
Packers 17 Buccaneers 10
Lions 7 Ravens 20
Vikings 7 Falcons 9
Please pass the ball on this upcoming drive. Preferably to Inman.
Robbie Gould’s fourth FG cuts the Bears’ lead to two. 14-12, just under two minutes left in the third quarter.
49ers convert back-to-back 3rd & 8’s. Bears’ D looks tired.
I wonder if the lights are at Soldier Field. The south half of the field is pretty dark.
49ers have 3rd & 8 from around midfield.
Kyle Long out. Tom Compton in.
CBS stat-tracked Cohen’s punt return TD. 61 yards in the offical book, but he covered 127 yards total.
Again, I don’t care about wins. I want to see Trubsiky throw the ball more in the 2nd half.
Bears lead 14-9 and will receive the 2nd half kickoff.
Robbie Gould is 3-for-3 on the day. 14-9 approaching halftime.
Those are the kinds of things I just don’t understand. I can cope with the losses during a rebuild, but playing veterans who aren’t any good over draft picks is just plain nonsense.
During final cut-downs, the #Bears cut Chris Prosinski and kept Deiondre’ Hall on the 53-man roster so that they could IR-to-return him.
This week, Hall came off IR and the Bears re-signed Prosinski to start over him.
I’d love to know how many yards Cohen actually ran on that play.
The ultimate “No, no, no, no… Yes” play. Cohen reverses his field big time and ends up taking a punt back for a 61 yard TD.
LaMarr Houston with the sack. He rejoined the team this week after being claimed off of waivers.
They moved the ball, but lose the challenge? Probably because the ball was still short of the line to gain, but still.
Fox challenging the spot
Trubisky with a nice scramble on 3rd & 10. Reeeeal close to the first down marker.
Pernell McPhee is questionable to return with what the #Bears are calling a shoulder injury.
Holding on Leno
Cohen with a monster gain, but there’s a flag on the play…
7-6 Bears after Gould’s field goal.
Kyle Fuller’s big game continues. A “hit-stick” style tackle on Carlos Hyde on 3rd down sets up another Robbie Gould FG.
End of the first quarter. 7-3 Bearsssss.
Inman with the TD catch! Bears! Joe’s fantasy’s team! Everybody is happy!
Bears waste the “free play” after Dumerville jumps offsides.
I have Inman going in one of my fantasy leagues. And, yes, my team is that bad.
And Fuller comes up with the interception! I’ll take a bow.
Kyle Fuller has been active these first two series.
Trubisky sacked. Offense with negative yards on their first possession.
Bears seem to get to 3rd and 8 quicker than any team in the league.
Robbie Gould out to attempt a 33 yarder. And it’s good. Some Bears fans showing their appreciation for good ol’ #9.
Dumb penalty from Robertson-Harris hands San Fran another first down.
Huge boost getting Danny Trevathan back. Not so much with Chris Prosinski
Bears start on defense. Jimmy Garoppolo making his first start.
Great loss for the tank. #Bears postgame coming soon on the stream. i will post the link