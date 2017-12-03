Live blog: Bears vs. 49ers

Posted 11:45 AM, December 3, 2017, by and

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

markcarman23 December 3, 20172:54 PM

Great loss for the tank. #Bears postgame coming soon on the stream. i will post the link 

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:52 PM

Keep an eye out for the Hoge & Jahns podcast. They’ll record as soon as they’re done with their postgame duties. Adam & Adam will breakdown all the action from Soldier Field: http://wgnradio.com/category/hoge-and-jahns/

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:49 PM

Bears going for the Windy City Miracle. Doesn’t work. Flag on the play anyway.

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:48 PM

Robbie Gould 15 – Bears 14. 4 seconds to go.

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:46 PM

49ers can milk it and kick a FG basically at the buzzer

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:45 PM

Bears should have let Hyde score there.

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:42 PM

I keep having to copy and paste it

markcarman23 December 3, 20172:42 PM

If nothing else today I learned how to spell Garoppolo 

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:40 PM

Shocked MT10 is over 100 yards passing

markcarman23 December 3, 20172:39 PM

Coming in to help close out with Joey Joe Joe. Romano been on fire all day

markcarman23 December 3, 20172:39 PM

Garoppolo is 25-36 for almost 289. Trubisky 12/ 15 for 102. 

markcarman23 December 3, 20172:37 PM

OB “Bears win this game it is still a loss” 

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:37 PM

They are kicking on the Bears

markcarman23 December 3, 20172:36 PM

OB ” They are running on the Bears, they are passing on the Bears.” 

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:34 PM

Danny Trevathan injured. 3rd and 1 for SF.

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:29 PM

The drive stalls. O’Donnell with a nice punt pins the 49ers inside their own 10 with about 5 minutes left.

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:20 PM

68 yard return negated by a block in the back. Ball comes all the back to the Bears’ 14 yard line. 

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:19 PM

Cohen with another electric return. But there’s a flag on the play…

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:18 PM

3rd and 14. Bears NEED this stop.

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:14 PM

Christian Jones with a sack to setup 3rd and long.

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:12 PM

49ers will start around midfield down just two.

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:11 PM

Great ST tackle from captain McMannis 

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:08 PM

Three and out. Pathetic.

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:04 PM

Around the division:

Packers 17 Buccaneers 10

Lions 7 Ravens 20

Vikings 7 Falcons 9

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:02 PM

Please pass the ball on this upcoming drive. Preferably to Inman. 

Joe Romano December 3, 20172:01 PM

Robbie Gould’s fourth FG cuts the Bears’ lead to two. 14-12, just under two minutes left in the third quarter. 

Joe Romano December 3, 20171:55 PM

49ers convert back-to-back 3rd & 8’s. Bears’ D looks tired.

Joe Romano December 3, 20171:54 PM

I wonder if the lights are at Soldier Field. The south half of the field is pretty dark.

Joe Romano December 3, 20171:53 PM

49ers have 3rd & 8 from around midfield.

Joe Romano December 3, 20171:44 PM

Joe Romano December 3, 20171:40 PM

CBS stat-tracked Cohen’s punt return TD. 61 yards in the offical book, but he covered 127 yards total. 

Joe Romano December 3, 20171:39 PM

Again, I don’t care about wins. I want to see Trubsiky throw the ball more in the 2nd half. 

Joe Romano December 3, 20171:38 PM

Bears lead 14-9 and will receive the 2nd half kickoff. 

Joe Romano December 3, 20171:23 PM

Robbie Gould is 3-for-3 on the day. 14-9 approaching halftime.

Joe Romano December 3, 20171:16 PM

Those are the kinds of things I just don’t understand. I can cope with the losses during a rebuild, but playing veterans who aren’t any good over draft picks is just plain nonsense. 

Joe Romano December 3, 20171:14 PM

Joe Romano December 3, 20171:07 PM

I’d love to know how many yards Cohen actually ran on that play.

Joe Romano December 3, 20171:06 PM

The ultimate “No, no, no, no… Yes” play. Cohen reverses his field big time and ends up taking a punt back for a 61 yard TD.

Joe Romano December 3, 20171:04 PM

LaMarr Houston with the sack. He rejoined the team this week after being claimed off of waivers. 

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:57 PM

They moved the ball, but lose the challenge? Probably because the ball was still short of the line to gain, but still.

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:54 PM

Fox challenging the spot

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:53 PM

Trubisky with a nice scramble on 3rd & 10. Reeeeal close to the first down marker. 

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:51 PM

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:50 PM

Holding on Leno

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:50 PM

Cohen with a monster gain, but there’s a flag on the play…

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:46 PM

7-6 Bears after Gould’s field goal.

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:46 PM

Kyle Fuller’s big game continues. A “hit-stick” style tackle on Carlos Hyde on 3rd down sets up another Robbie Gould FG.

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:39 PM

End of the first quarter. 7-3 Bearsssss.

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:36 PM

Inman with the TD catch! Bears! Joe’s fantasy’s team! Everybody is happy!

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:31 PM

Bears waste the “free play” after Dumerville jumps offsides. 

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:29 PM

I have Inman going in one of my fantasy leagues. And, yes, my team is that bad.

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:27 PM

https://media.tenor.com/videos/5e766be41a3ec055b82d2e02a57ff3c5/mp4

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:25 PM

And Fuller comes up with the interception! I’ll take a bow.

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:23 PM

Kyle Fuller has been active these first two series.

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:20 PM

Trubisky sacked. Offense with negative yards on their first possession. 

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:19 PM

Bears seem to get to 3rd and 8 quicker than any team in the league.

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:14 PM

Robbie Gould out to attempt a 33 yarder. And it’s good. Some Bears fans showing their appreciation for good ol’ #9.

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:10 PM

Dumb penalty from Robertson-Harris hands San Fran another first down. 

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:04 PM

Huge boost getting Danny Trevathan back. Not so much with Chris Prosinski

Joe Romano December 3, 201712:03 PM

Bears start on defense. Jimmy Garoppolo making his first start.

Joe Romano December 3, 201711:50 AM

If you’re done setting your fantasy lineups and are waiting for kickoff on the lakefront, here’s some pregame reading material: http://wgnradio.com/2017/11/29/hoges-10-bears-things-with-tensions-rising-trubisky-co-badly-need-a-win/

Related stories