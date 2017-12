× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 135: Bears-49ers Postgame Show

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts on the Bears’ 15-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. They talk about “Robbie Gould’s Revenge Game”, the lack of progress from Mitchell Trubisky and what the team should do with head coach John Fox. Hoge and Jahns play press conference audio from Gould, Trubisky and Fox as well. Listen below.

