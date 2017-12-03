× Highlights from the ‘Last Jedi’ media tour

With STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI hitting theaters in a mere two weeks, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch. With members of the cast hitting the talk show circuit, we are digging deep for any clues we can discover about the upcoming film. We have audio highlights from Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and director Rian Johnson from the latest stops on THE LAST JEDI media tour and new Rolling Stone cover story. In the latest installment of “Prophet or Loser”, filmmaker F.J. DeSanto returns to update his many Episode VIII plot predictions that he originally made in April. Plus, Nissan reveals STAR WARS cars at the LA Auto Show, looking back at the FAMILY GUY STAR WARS parodies, and more STAR WARS socks from Stance to giveaway!