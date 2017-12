× ‘Family Classics’ Returns to WGN-TV on Friday December 8th Featuring 1951 Holiday Film ‘Scrooge’ Starring Alastair Sim

TV historian Jim Engel joins Dave to talk about the December 8th return of WGN-TV’s ‘Family Classics’ with host Dean Richards, featuring 1951 holiday classic ‘Scrooge’, the history of the program, the movies, the set, the music and it’s original host Frazier Thomas.