Brian Noonan and Cody Gough discuss white nationalism and journalism (web-exclusive podcast 12/3/17)

Brian and Cody discuss the media’s coverage of white nationalism and other current political events. Is “know thy enemy” outdated in today’s world?

To kick off the show, Cody talks Bitcoin with Brian after the cryptocurrency’s value skyrocketed to more than $10,000 for the first time in late November. In a fun back-and-forth, Cody explains that you can buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies relatively easily through exchanges like Coinbase.com, but Brian ends up more interested in the strange “mood lighting” in the radio studio where they’re recording this episode.

Then, Brian and Cody discuss whether the New York Times article “A Voice of Hate in America’s Heartland,” in which a white nationalist is profiled, is facing unfair criticism or is a piece of acceptable journalism. They weigh the idea that “knowing thy enemy” could help people know how to help prevent the spread of radical movements like white nationalism.

They talk about how hard it is to express a nuanced opinion online and why labels are really bad for our country. “There’s no money in compromise and harmony; there’s money in division and anger.” Cody talks about a psychological phenomenon called motivated reasoning that he’s written about on curiosity.com, why it makes impossible to win an argument using facts, and why empathy is the only way people can overcome it.

Plus: is money really the root of all evil? Cody suggests one reason why Millennials may be attracted to socialist ideas (especially the 4-hour work week).

