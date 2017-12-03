Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, center left, speaks as right wing Patrick Kane listens at the NHL hockey draft, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Blackhawks Postgame Plus: VP of Amateur Scouting Mark Kelley
Chris Boden visits with Blackhawks VP of Amateur Scouting Mark Kelley for a conversation on the pride among the Hockey Operations and Scouting departments that came from hosting the NHL Draft over the summer, the growth of the Chicagoland area in terms of a talent pool, the returns so far for 2017 first-rounder Henri Jokiharju and other prospects, and more.