Blackhawks Postgame Plus: VP of Amateur Scouting Mark Kelley

Posted 3:02 AM, December 3, 2017, by , Updated at 03:00AM, December 3, 2017

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, center left, speaks as right wing Patrick Kane listens at the NHL hockey draft, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chris Boden visits with Blackhawks VP of Amateur Scouting Mark Kelley for a conversation on the pride among the Hockey Operations and Scouting departments that came from hosting the NHL Draft over the summer, the growth of the Chicagoland area in terms of a talent pool, the returns so far for 2017 first-rounder Henri Jokiharju and other prospects, and more.