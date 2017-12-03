× Behind the Scenes with Comedy Legends Carol Burnett, Vicki Lawrence and Tim Conway: CBS’ ’The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special’

‘The Carol Burnett Show’ turns 50 and to celebrate the momentous occasion, Dave looks back at this television classic as he shares his conversations with the legendary Carol Burnett, Vicki Lawrence and Tim Conway. CBS will honor the groundbreaking series with ‘The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special’ which airs this Sunday at 7pm cst .