After Hours with Rick Kogan: The Chris Greene Quartet is keeping jazz alive

This week’s show is short, but very sweet, as it features the amazing Chris Greene Quartet: saxophonist Chris Greene, pianist/keyboardist Damian Espinosa, bassist Marc Piane & drummer/percussianist Steve Corley. They all join Rick in the studio to tell him about their long and illustrious career, influences, studio CDs & why they love to make music together. Find out more on their website or head over to their upcoming show at Studio 5.