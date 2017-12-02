× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/2/17: Marshall Allen, Nereida Moreno, Peter Coy, Samantha Bomkamp

Amy Guth is joined again by ProPublica’s Marshall Allen for the latest installments of his ongoing series on waste in healthcare. Nereida Moreno from the Chicago Tribune explains why, two years after Chicago raised the minimum wage, many people are still working for less. Peter Coy, economics editor at Bloomberg Businessweek, discusses how hard it has become for anyone to stop the tech giants (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2017-11-29/how-to-tame-google-facebook-amazon-and-apple). Later, Chicago Tribune’s Samantha Bomkamp looks at how office holiday parties are changing as sexual harassment and assault allegations continue to pour out.