The UK is in “honeymoon mode” after royal engagement

BBC Reporter Julia MacFarlane joins Matt Bubala to talk the royal engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “On Monday when the announcement was made, the newsroom was in honeymoon mode,” MacFarlane says. She discusses the media’s focus on Markle being bi-racial. “The first reports of them going out were this time last year, and there were horrible tabloids. The palace had put out a statement, and at this time they were four months in obscurity. No-one found out about them. When rumors spread like wildfire across the internet referencing her bi-racial heritage, it was an un-precedent step,” she says. For the palace to issue a statement so early in their relationship, it signaled the importance and intensity of their relationship.” Macfarlane thinks a lot of young girls will view Markle as a role model.

Later on, she discusses the background on President Trump re-tweeting extremist groups on Twitter and British Prime Minister Theresa May’s response to Trump’s actions. “The words we heard ware facetious, stupid, and spreading evil, according to parliament members in a parliamentary session about Trump,” she says.

