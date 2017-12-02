‘The Tiger Who Wore White Gloves’ encourages family reading and experiencing live theater

ETA Creative Arts Theatre and Chicago Teachers Union Foundation has partnered with efforts of creating a family arts engagement initiative for the community.

“The Tiger Who Wore White Gloves” play/musical has made its’ debut at ETA Creative Arts located in Chicago’s South Side.

The play was written by Nora Brooks Blakely which was based on a book by her mother, Illinois Poet Laureate Gwendolyn Brooks.

This upbeat, funny musical teaches the entire family valuable lessons such as self-acceptance. It also encourages reading and experiencing live theater.

The show runs through December 23rd.