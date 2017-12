× On the Road 12/02/2017: Doug Rice, Bappi Lahiri, Holiday Travel Ideas and more!

This week on the show Dane talks to ‘The Disco King’ Bappi Lahiri about his music and recent Chicago appearance, Doug Rice wraps up the racing season, Arun Sampanthavivat previews his upcoming food trip to Thailand and much more ‘On the Road’!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3433339/3433339_2017-12-02-174139.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3747.mp3