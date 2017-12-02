× Investigative reporter and Hawaii resident talks how the state is preparing for a for nuclear attack

Editor of Honolulu Civil Beat, Anthony Quintano joins Matt Bubala to talk about Hawaii’s preparation in the event of a nuclear attack. On Friday, Hawaii tested a nuclear siren for the first time since the Cold War.

Quintano says that the siren was built with emergency procedures in mind with the option to expand upon it if needed. Since the siren hasn’t been tested in about fifty years, The Hawaii resident says there are three ways in which people are notified of an emergency. The three alert systems in place are by television, text message and the siren itself. If a nuclear missile were to hit Hawaii, there would be about twelve to fifteen minutes for residents to prepare for the attack. “There’s a good chance there’s not much you can do. A nuclear attack is unlikely, but [the government] likes to remind people that missiles are not accurate. If one were to occur, it may not hit land, but it may hit off shore and increase the amount of destruction. There are many variables that could occur,” Quintano says. He says not every person would be properly notified. “It’s possible when an explosion occurs, electric magnetic pulses can make electronic devices not function. Therefore, text message alerts would have to be sent before.

