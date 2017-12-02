× ‘Binge and Uncork’ and a Political Roundtable on the GOP tax bill | Full Show (Dec. 1)

Patti Vasquez observes “Freaky/Freak Out Friday” as the Senate prepares to pass the GOP’s sweeping ta reform bill, but first Elliot Serrano and Susan Danenberger of Danenberger Family Vineyards join the show for the latest Netflix/wine pairing in this week’s ‘Binge and Uncork’. Then we convene the Political Roundtable with Dave Lundy, Eric Elk and Ken Jakubowksi, who break down this post-midnight legislative shuffle; Roger Badesch joins the crew for a round of “What’s That From?” and more.