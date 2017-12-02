× Amelia Earhart expert says public wants finality on her disappearance as new reports surface

Founder of chasingearhart.com, Chris Williamson joins Matt Bubala to talk about the latest information regarding Amelia Earhart’s disappearance. Recent reports show that Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan may have been prisoners in a Saipan jail where they were killed. One man, Bill Sabian, shares his personal story about how his uncle worked at the jail where Earhart and Noonan were prisoners.

While many believe that Earhart’s plane crashed and sank in the ocean, Williamson says it’s interesting to see the stories that have developed over the years. Over the summer, the History Channel aired a documentary about Earhart for the anniversary of her disappearance, where a photo sparked interest. A history blogger claims the photo was printed in a book two years before the crash. Williamson says this photo is waiting to be verified. “It was found in the national archives, so if the photo is real, it’s a smoking gun. It’s a physical, tangible piece of evidence to go on,” he says.

He thinks the most compelling thing about it is how eighty years later people are still interested in it. “American’s love a good mystery, and we don’t like when things are undone and this is the biggest one ever.” Williamson release a new podcast today on his website, chasingearhart.com and is currently working on a documentary. He says this story is part of a “military mentality. We bring everybody home, and she was never brought home.” He says the public wants finality, regardless of what it may be.