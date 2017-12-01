× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/1/17:Apple in the Medical Biz, Small Business Capital, & Christmas Tree Price Hike

Apple could be getting into the medical business and Andrea Hanis told Steve about the possibility of it happening very easily. Tom Gimbel looked ahead toward 2018 and previewed some of the new year hiring trends, Tim Roach joined Steve to discuss the possibilities of being a small business in today’s day and age, while Doug Hundley shared the reason why Christmas trees are more expensive this year compared to the past.