× Wendy and Harry Bonus Hour 12.1.17

Today on the bonus hour, Wendy and Harry Teinowitz (in for Bill Leff) speak to resident legal expert Rich Lenkov. They talk about Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty this morning to lying to the FBI. They also talk about the future of Matt Lauer, teens traveling overseas, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.