Wendy and Harry Teinowitz (in for Bill Leff) are joined in the studio by Curt Wagner of TVshowpatrol.com. They talk about Harry’s favorite TV shows, what to watch on Netflix, Carol Burrent’s 50th anniversary show special, and much more.

