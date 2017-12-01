× The Opening Bell 12/1/17: The Truth Behind Airline Food

The end of the year is on the horizon as December arrives and the stock market has had an impressive run, but will the rally continue to run? Steve and Paul Nolte (Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) decipher the pre-market jitters before closing out the week and what trends might be creeping into the new year. Steve then looked at the airline news that could be jolting the holiday travel season when Brian Sumers (Airline Business Reporter at Skift) and the truth behind airline food and how much thought goes into it.