× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.01.17: Michael Flynn, dog or cat, cold and flu myths busted

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to communicating with Russia during the 2016 presidential election campaign. Listeners call in with their thoughts on that. Then, John welcomes WGN Radio Pet Expert Steve Dale, and asks him which species he thinks is smarter: dogs or cats. That’s after a study was published by Vanderbilt University, proving one of them to be that. Consumer Reports Deputy Content Editor Lisa Gill joins the show to distinguish the difference between the common cold and the flu, and to bust a myth about vitamins. Finally, we listen to what’s making you smile today.