Netflix's The Punisher Review & Is Amazon Video Under Used?

Editor in Chief of Exstreamist Rob Toledo reviews Netflix’s The Punisher. Rob speaks about the recent poll conducted by Exstreamist on Amazon Video use and how confusing Amazon video is to use is discussed. Mason and Rob speak about Disney entering into the streaming business. Rob list what is leaving on your favorite streaming service and what new releases you can expect this month.

