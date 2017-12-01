Honda Accord cars sit on the forecourt of a showroom near Woking, in south-east England, on January 16, 2009. Japanese auto giant Honda said Friday it will suspend production at its British factory for an extra two months, bringing to four months the total amount of time the facility will be closed. Japan's second-biggest automaker had planned to stop production at its factory in Swindon, western England, for February and March, but has now decided to extend that suspension until the end of May. AFP PHOTO/Adrian Dennis (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Mark Carman’s Post-Thanksgiving Adventure
Mark Carman (in for Nick Digilio) provides an unbelievable recap of his night post-Thanksgiving dinner that culminated with him on the phone with the police after getting his car stolen while pumping gas. Is Carm to blame for his own misfortune? What would you do in his situation? You decide!