Chicago Bears' Jordan Howard, let, tries to break free of Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Graham during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Chicago Bears Running Back Jordan Howard on his cleats and his cause
Chicago Bears' Jordan Howard, let, tries to break free of Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Graham during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Chicago Bears Running Back Jordan Howard joins John on the show to describe the charity that his cleats will be representing during Sunday’s game. Cleats are designed by a Chicagoan, who has customized cleats to each player, and each cause.