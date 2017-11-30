× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/30/17: Christmas Lights, Net Neutrality, & Holiday Booze

How much of of a chore is it to put up your Christmas lights? Well for a price, Gary Fouts and his team at Christmas Decor will do for a price that makes the processes simple as one call. Bill Geiger jumped in studio to remind listeners about the gift of a relaxing retirement, Ian Sherr detailed the latest from the FCC and what it means for Net Neutrality, and Kentucky Bourbon, Rabbit Hole Distilling (Kaveh Zamanian & Michael Motomedi) has some strong roots in Chicago.