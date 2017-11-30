× “There are just so many fantastic lead female performances in both drama and comedy …” Dan Fienberg Talks TV

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he spotlights some of the great work being done by strong female leads in a variety of TV fields.

Other topics include Lady Dynamite, shows that handle mental health issues well, The Marvelous Misses Maisel, The Problem with Apu, Search Party, David Lynch, Better Things and The Rundown with Robin Thede.

