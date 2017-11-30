× The Opening Bell 11/30/17: 22% of Americans Donating More Than Last Year

This week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader was special as it was Breck Hanson‘s (Vice Chairman and Former Head of Commercial Real Estate as Associated Bank) last official week as a thought leader on The Opening Bel, so he took some time to look back at the evolution of the banking industry. Robin Saks Frankel (Analyst at Bankrate.com) then reminded listeners that we are in the heart of the giving season so she broke down the numbers behind which American’s give the most.