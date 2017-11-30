× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.30.17: Pin numbers, a smaller number on your commute time to O’Hare and a much larger one for the Dow Jones

On today’s show, John warns you of the actions he’ll take if you ever try to steal his debit card pin number. Then, you tell us how you’d treat such a situation. Plus, Chicago Tribune Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski joins the show to talk about Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to commission a private company to fund an express blue line to O’Hare International Airport. Listeners tell us if they’d pay the difference for this expedited form of transportation. Finally, John reaches out to Private Vista Partner Bob Westrick, in the hope to understand how the Dow Jones jumped 339 points this morning.