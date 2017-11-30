× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.30.17: The end of November

Where do we begin? We met a great guy, Chris Parish, who lost his son, Mason, to a brain tumor and he’s raising money to support brain tumor research funding. Bridget Gainer, Pat Brady, Eric Adelstein and Chuck Todd round out our Thursday political discussion, which, unfortunately included the situation surrounding Matt Lauer and the bigger implications. Dean Richards debuts a few new Christmas tunes. Coach Q was hoping to hear that Steve was skating on the ice last night at the United Center.