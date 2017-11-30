Rep. Peter Roskam is confident Congress will put a tax reform bill on President Trump’s desk by Christmas

Posted 10:03 AM, November 30, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 29: U.S Rep. Peter Roskam (R-IL) leaves after a House Republican Conference meeting September 29, 2015 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. House Republicans met to discuss GOP agenda including the government funding bill. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Rep. Peter Roskam joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to explain how the GOP tax plan would mean the average family of four in his district would pay $5,000 less in taxes and why he is confident the Senate and House will be able to put a tax reform bill on President Trump’s desk by Christmas.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​