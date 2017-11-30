× Rep. Peter Roskam is confident Congress will put a tax reform bill on President Trump’s desk by Christmas

Rep. Peter Roskam joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to explain how the GOP tax plan would mean the average family of four in his district would pay $5,000 less in taxes and why he is confident the Senate and House will be able to put a tax reform bill on President Trump’s desk by Christmas.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3431974/3431974_2017-11-29-200214.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

