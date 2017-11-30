**FILE** Part of a news headline announcing that News Corp. has offered to buy Dow Jones for $60 a share is displayed on an electronic "zipper" under the Dow Jones logo in Times Square in New York in this May 1, 2007 file photo. Talks between Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. and Dow Jones & Co. have accelerated and the two sides appear closer to reaching an agreement on protecting the editorial independence of The Wall Street Journal, according to news reports Monday, June 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, file)
Private Vista Partner Bob Westrick explains that 339 point spike in the Dow Jones
**FILE** Part of a news headline announcing that News Corp. has offered to buy Dow Jones for $60 a share is displayed on an electronic "zipper" under the Dow Jones logo in Times Square in New York in this May 1, 2007 file photo. Talks between Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. and Dow Jones & Co. have accelerated and the two sides appear closer to reaching an agreement on protecting the editorial independence of The Wall Street Journal, according to news reports Monday, June 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, file)
We noticed this afternoon that the Dow Jones took a steep 339-point increase. Private Vista Partner Bob Westrick explains how that happened. One of a handful of factors is the imminent tax plan.