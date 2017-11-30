× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Former Alderman Dick Simpson’s “The Good Fight,” and Wine Selection tips for the Holidays”

This week, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with Former 44th Alderman Dick Simpson to discuss his new autobiography, “The Good Fight: Life Lessons from a Chicago Progressive.” A progressive from his early years, Simpson lived through the turbulent 1960s, working for presidential candidate Eugene McCarthy, dealing with Mayor Richard J. Daley and playing a key role in the transition to Mayor Harold Washington. Simpson tells his story in a candid way but also with life lessons learned that podcast listeners can take into their own lives.

Then, as we enter the holiday season, it’s party time, and people often have many questions about best food and wine pairings and rules to follow when picking a wine. Wine Expert Melissa Zeman of wineHouse in Chicago joins Paul to answer these and other questions to insure a great dinner or party.