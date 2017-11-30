× Indiana Society of Chicago, Festive Pines, and more! | Full Show (Nov. 29th)

Patti Vazquez has a bevy of in-studio guests, including comedian Michael Palascak for the whole show. Patti and Michael are joined by members of the Indiana Society of Chicago, Chairman of the Board, David Beering, and Vice President, Jimmy Rio. Later on, the director of “Festive Pines“, Arianna Soloway stops by. In the final hour of the show, Patti, Michael and Esmeralda Leon talk about the ways they decorate for the holidays and the latest high-profile sexual harassment case.