Hoge and Jahns, Episode 134: Week 13 Bears, NFL Preview

Multiple news stories break during the recording while Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns discuss all the drama surrounding the Bears including the fight in the locker room, Robbie Gould’s return, and the uncertainty surrounding John Fox. The guys preview Sunday’s game vs San Francisco and provide bold predictions for it as well. They have an “exclusive” interview with 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, (well, kind of). They play listener voicemails and audio from Gould, Mitchell Trubisky and offensive coordinator, Dowell Loggains. They wrap the show with picks against the spread for NFL games and a few of college football’s conference championship games. Listen below!

