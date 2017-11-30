Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Gretchen Carlson is working fiercely on Capitol Hill to bring sexual harassment into the open

Posted 10:56 AM, November 30, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: TV Journalist and Women's Empowerment Advocate Gretchen Carlson speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 3 on October 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune)

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to react to the ever-growing groundswell of powerful men being accused of sexual harassment/assault, specifically Matt Lauer and talk about her book Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back.

