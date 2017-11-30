× Gretchen Carlson is working fiercely on Capitol Hill to bring sexual harassment into the open

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to react to the ever-growing groundswell of powerful men being accused of sexual harassment/assault, specifically Matt Lauer and talk about her book Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3431964/3431964_2017-11-29-195004.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

