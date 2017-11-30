Extra Life charity streaming, Super Mario Odyssey, and the SNES Classic
Cody Gough and Jonathan Martin return for a new season of Game/Life Balance U.S. to talk classic Star Trek, the Extra Life video game marathon, Super Mario Odyssey, retro gaming, and their SNES Classic plans for the future of the podcast!
Show Notes:
- Cody raves about his new job with Curiosity.com, rants about LinkedIn being a really awful social media network, and recaps his wedding at Promontory Point in Chicago (which Jon was in), including the reception at the Congress Plaza Hotel, the most haunted hotel in the city
- Google tells Cody how to convert Fahrenheit to centigrade, with hilarious results
- Cody is watching the original Star Trek series with his wife, and it’s like a weird crazy blast from the past for him
- Hear how Game/Life Balance and friends raised more than $600 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals during Extra Life 2017 – and feel free to donate here: https://www.extra-life.org/team/game-life-balance
- Cody gives a mini-review of Super Mario Odyssey, then Jon gives a quick recap on the games he’s been playing, including his plan to beat every Final Fantasy game and whey he’s going to stick to retro gaming almost exclusively over the next year
- Somehow, both Cody and Jon got their hands on an SNES Classic Mini, and they’re going to review a game on every episode of the podcast for the next 20 episodes!
