× Chuck Todd on Matt Lauer allegations: “It’s shameful”

Chuck Todd from Meet the Press joined The Steve Cochran Show to discuss the topics of the day including Matt Lauer and the continued disappointment in our President and his behavior. Also, his upcoming interview with Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s first campaign manager, and David Bossie, Trump’s former deputy campaign manager. This will be live on set this Sunday for the exclusive first interview on their book, “Let Trump Be Trump.”