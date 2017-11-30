CHICAGO - JUNE 21: A CTA (Chicago Transit Authority) train pulls into a station along the Kennedy Expressway June 21, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. The American Public Transportation Association estimates 14 million Americans take public transportation each weekday, and transportation officials expect use of mass transit to increase nationally after this spring's rise in fuel prices. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
Chicago Tribune Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski on an express train to O’Hare: “The problem is, can we find the person who can do it?”
Mayor Rahm Emanuel has proposed a plan to build an express rail line from downtown to O’Hare International Airport, and has called on private companies to bid for its construction. Chicago Tribune Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski describes how realistic this plan sounds to her, and how the mayor is planning to execute it. Plus, listeners tell John whether or not they find worth in the idea.