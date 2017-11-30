× Chicago Tribune Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski on an express train to O’Hare: “The problem is, can we find the person who can do it?”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has proposed a plan to build an express rail line from downtown to O’Hare International Airport, and has called on private companies to bid for its construction. Chicago Tribune Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski describes how realistic this plan sounds to her, and how the mayor is planning to execute it. Plus, listeners tell John whether or not they find worth in the idea.