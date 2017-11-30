× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11.30.17: Goodbye Jim Nabors

Bill and Wendy dedicate the whole hour to beloved actor Jim Nabors. Jim Nabors, who played Gomer Pyle on TV’s “The Andy Griffith Show,” died earlier today in Hawaii. He was 87.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.