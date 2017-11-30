× Associated Bank Thought Leader: Breck Hanson

The weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader conversations have been going on for a little over a year, and today, Steve wishes Breck Hanson (Vice Chairman and Former Head of Commercial Real Estate as Associated Bank) a farewell as he plans to retire at the end of the year. As his last official thought leader conversation, the two reflected on the biggest changes to the banking industry over the years and what Breck hopes to see in the coming years as technology plays a more demanding roll.