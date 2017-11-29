× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/29/17: Money Savvy Gifts, O’hare Express Trains, & Your Brain on Finance

A busy news day with the tax bill moving forward, Bitcoin moving past $11,000 and everything else in between. Steve and Terry Savage sorted through the most important things to take away for the day and money savvy gifts to give to children. Frank Sennett provided the latest details about the express train from downtown to O’hare, and Sam Barnett PhD knows what our brains are doing when we stress about finances.