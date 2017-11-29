× The Opening Bell 11/29/17: Moving Agriculture Forward Through The Arts

Board diversity in the corporate world has been front and center in recent years and thankfully the awareness is growing. Michael Frerichs (Illinois State Treasurer) joined Steve to discuss his push for the shaking up the boardroom and how those in power can help down the line. Mary Swander (Poet Laureate of Iowa & Executive Director of AgArts) is spreading the word on how to progress the agriculture industry through the arts and open forum discussions.