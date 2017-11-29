× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.29.17: Matt Lauer, holiday cookie contest, marijuana legalization, Rep. Gutierrez

Matt Lauer has been fired after a two-month-long investigation by Variety exposed him as guilty of sexual assault. John provides the details just released on a few of those cases. Plus, John turns to you to understand President Trump’s latest tweet, a retweet of a libelous video shared by Britain First’s leader. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel then joins John to discuss his favorite cookies in the Chicago Tribune cookie contest, and John shares his. Dr. Fran Langdon of the Positive Sobriety Institute joins the conversation, following TV travel guide Rick Steves’ suggestion that Illinois legislators should legalize marijuana. Finally, Chicago Tribune Political Reporter Rick Pearson joins the show to explain why Representative Luis Gutierrez does not plan to run for Congress again in 2018.