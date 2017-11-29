× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 11-29-17

We are packing a week’s worth of shows into one episode of The Download! On tonight’s show, Justin speaks with DyMynd CEO and Co-Founder Carolyn Leonard and DyMynd Chief Strategy Officer Monika Black about narrowing the gender gap when it comes to business funding, the NRDC’s Henry Henderson tells us about what Chicago is doing to deal with the impact of climate change, “On the Media” co-host Bob Garfield discusses the firings of both Matt Lauer and Garrison Keillor, Whitney Young head basketball coach Tyrone Slaughter and Simeon head basketball coach Rob Smith chat about this weekend’s Chicago Elite Classic and we end the show with some fantastic live music courtesy of Half Gringa!

