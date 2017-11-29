× The Chicago Elite Classic prepares student-athletes for life after basketball

Whitney Young head basketball coach Tyrone Slaughter and Simeon head basketball coach Rob Smith join Justin to preview this weekend’s Chicago Elite Classic at UIC. Coach Slaughter and Coach Smith talk about why this shootout is so special, how the Chicago Elite Classic helps all the teams involved in the shootout, how the shootout has grown over the years, how they get their student-athletes prepared to play such a high profile event, how the Chicago Elite Classic allows other people to see Chicago in a different light, how being a coach often saves lives, the importance of preparing student-athletes for their lives after high school, the challenge of coaching at schools that are basketball powerhouses and the love they both share for high school basketball.

